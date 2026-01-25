Rod Stewart shares rare glimpse of ornate corner of £4m Essex mansion with Penny Lancaster

Sir Rod Stewart, 81, has quite the place to call home with his wife, Penny Lancaster, 54. The couple, who have been married since 2007, purchased their 18th-century Grade II listed manor in 2013, and since then, the rocker has shared only rare glimpses inside the property.

But in a new video message, the Maggie May singer has unveiled another corner of the house, which seemingly has a subtle tribute to his loved ones. On 25 January, the rocker took to Instagram to film his response to US President Donald Trump's remark about Nato troops avoiding the frontlines in Afghanistan.

While voicing his opinion on the matter, the rocker stood in front of an ornate background from inside his home. The wallpapered corner featured vintage candelabras that were mounted on either side of a golden-framed piece of artwork above a fireplace.

When the singer moved out of the frame, the background put two framed photographs on the mantel behind him into focus. While the pictures aren't perfectly clear, they appear to include the rocker and members of his family, including potentially his children.

© Instagram/ @sirrodstewart Sir Rod Stewart shares rare glimpse inside his 18th century mansion, with framed photographs on the mantel

Rod and Penny's 18th-century home

Rod and Penny have several residences, but their main base is at their grand mansion, called Durrington House, which is located on the Hertfordshire-Essex border. The home went through three years of renovations after the couple bought the property more than a decade ago.

The £4.6 million manor has 10 bedrooms, sprawling gardens, and has been decorated with Georgian-inspired decor. The couple has shared the occasional look inside their mansion near Sawbridgeworth on social media, including a photo Penny shared to her Instagram Stories in September 2025 of the view of the garden through a window, which has boxwood hedges around the lawn, marble statues, and a central fountain.

During an appearance on Loose Women that same month, which Penny dialled in for via a video call from home, the model revealed the walls of the living room were covered in artwork in gilded gold frames.

Rod's family life and marriage

Rod is a father to eight children, four daughters and four sons. He welcomed his first child, daughter Sarah, 61, with his ex-girlfriend Susannah Boffey. He also had a daughter, Ruby, 38, with his ex, Kelly Emberg.

From his first marriage to Alana Stewart, he welcomed a daughter, Kimberly, 46, and a son, Sean, 45. He also shares a daughter, Renee, 33, and son, Liam, 31, with his second wife, Rachel Hunter.

He shares his two youngest sons, Alastair, 20, and Aiden, 14, with his third wife, Penny, whom he has been married to for nearly two decades.

"I think the key is to continually be making the effort – and it will be a journey," Penny told HELLO! exclusively in September 2025 of the secret to their long-lasting love.

"It's not as if 'we're there' and we've sewn it up; it's a process, a daily and weekly consideration. We're still learning, but I think you must always pay attention and check in with one another. At the beginning of a relationship, you want to show your best self, but then you get married and have kids and forget how important it was at the beginning to try to be the best person you can be.

"We like to get dressed up for a night out. If we're meeting friends, we often stop somewhere first and have a drink, just the two of us, so we can have a little moment together. We also have 'date coffees' or 'date dog walks', where we'll sit on a bench and just have a moment. We’ll leave the phones indoors and find little pockets of time."