Penny Lancaster's gorgeous home office looks like the perfect place to work

Well it's no wonder she gets so much work done! Penny Lancaster has shared a rare photo of her home office, and judging by the Instagram snap, it looks like the perfect place to work. The Loose Women panellist, who lives with her husband Rod Stewart and their two sons in Essex, was pictured at a large desk with a pile of books and an open laptop.

Despite the mess around her, which Penny alluded to in her caption, the setting looked rather idyllic. Her home office is positioned by a bay window and overlooks her stunning, manicured garden, while the big windows allow for a lot of natural light to shine through. Penny, who was dressed down in a Nike tracksuit, was joined by her two pet pooches who sat behind her on a bench.

"Must attempt to tidy up after my office day," the former model quipped. While we can't get over her beautiful home, many of her Instagram followers commented on her adorable pets. "Looks idyllic, with your dogs looking out the window x," one fan replied, while a second posted: "So peaceful especially the doggies nearby." "Beautiful setting," was another comment, as was "Love your pooches x."

Penny has been married to rock n roll legend Rod since 2007. The couple share two sons: Alastair, 13, and Aiden, eight. Speaking to the Mirror, Rod opened up about their successful marriage, saying: "Penny and I like our silence. We live in a very big house and we don't bump into each other for hours on end."

The couple also have a home in LA, where they spend a lot of their summers. For Rod and Penny, their home is a sanctuary away from their busy lives in the public eye, and they even chose to renew their wedding vows there in June 2017. The pair tied the knot for the second time in their garden in a star-studded event that was covered by HELLO!.

They chose to say the same vows they used in their original ceremony before joining their guests in a marquee for an evening of eating and dancing. "Being able to reflect on those ten years and say those words to one another and still know we mean them is important. This felt more special," Penny said.

