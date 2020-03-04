Catherine Zeta-Jones divides fans as she reveals unique plans for home with Michael Douglas The Chicago actress lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones is passionate about interior design and even has her own homeware line, Casa Zeta Jones. The star is always thinking of ways to improve the décor in her house, but her latest plan has divided fans after she shared her idea with them on social media. On Wednesday, the Chicago actress shared a photo on Instagram of a staircase covered with flowers and candles, resembling something from a wedding venue. In the caption, the Hollywood star wrote: "I told Michael I was doing this to our entryway (crying face emoji), too much??" In the comments section, many of Catherine's followers encouraged the idea, with one writing: "It's beautiful, I would," while another added: "Never too much, go for it." However, some of Catherine's followers were not as taken with the idea, with some pointing out the potential fire risks, while others said it was just too much.

Catherine Zeta-Jones divided fans with her latest interior idea

The Darling Buds of May actress launched her own homeware collection in 2017. Casa Zeta-Jones includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style. The actress regularly uploads photos of her house, which is decorated with pieces from her range. Catherine lives in Bedford, New York, with husband Michael and their two children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 16. Dylan is currently at university, but comes home regularly to see his family.

The Chicago actress has big plans for her stairway!

Catherine's house also pays homage to her Welsh roots, which she is incredibly proud of. The star recently shared a picture of her kitchen, which had tea, coffee and sugar pots written out in Welsh. The actress is incredibly close to her family, and often goes back to Swansea, where she lived before moving to London, and later the United States, to pursue her dreams as an actress.

Michael Douglas' wife has previously spoken about how supportive her parents were when she was growing up. Despite coming from a modest background, they sent Catherine to dance and ballet lessons from a young age, and enrolled her in a private school in Swansea. On Jimmy Kimmel Live, Catherine revealed: "My dad owned a candy factory and my mother was a seamstress so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive." Most recently, her family came to visit her in New York, where they went to see Dylan at university.

