Millie Mackintosh takes us on a tour of her baby's amazing nursery

Millie Mackintosh took Hello! on an exclusive tour of her family home, and it included the debut of her and former Made In Chelsea co-star Hugo Taylor's new baby girl’s nursery. Millie and now husband Hugo have been in a relationship since 2016 and recently moved to a more spacious property ahead of the birth of their first child, and it is every bit as impressive as you’d expect.

Millie takes us around her living room and her master suite, but it’s her baby girl’s new nursery that blew our minds. It’s an animal-themed room with wallpaper featuring a giraffe, an elephant and a flamingo, as well as more animal toys than we could keep count of. “We want to be able to teach her the names of animals when she’s getting big enough to say words, and give her an interest in outdoors and nature,” said Millie as she nears her due date. “I think the theme is quite calming as well, and it’s really cute.” Watch the video above to see every area in full.

