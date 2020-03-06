David Walliams gives fans a glimpse inside his London home he Britain's Got Talent judge and children's author lives with his pet dogs

David Walliams rarely speaks out about his personal life, but he does occasionally give fans a sneak peek inside his London home on social media. The Britain's Got Talent judge lives in the capital with his two pet dogs, Bert and Ernie, who feature in the majority of his Instagram posts, and the photos offer a glimpse at his décor.

One post of David lying on the floor with "my boys" shows a bit of his kitchen-diner, which appears to have a breakfast bar lined with grey stools, and a flat-screen television mounted on the wall above a log-burning fireplace. And while the background of the photo is a little blurry, we can make out some open shelving and framed photos hanging on the wall at the back of the room.

David Walliams occasionally shares glimpses inside his London home on Instagram

David has added character throughout his home with framed artwork and photographs, including Marty Feldman prints that he previously showcased on Instagram. "Thank you @arthursteelarchive for my beautiful Marty Feldman prints. I love them," he captioned two photos of himself holding the frames in his kitchen, which has pale grey fitted cabinets with an integrated wine fridge. Another prized possession is a sketch of his pet dogs, which David also shared with his 1.6 million followers earlier in the year.

GALLERY: See inside the Britain's Got Talent judges' fabulous homes

The Britain’s Got Talent judge previously lived in Supernova Heights, the Belsize Park mansion that belonged to Noel Gallagher at the peak of his success with Oasis. The three-bedroom property was spread over five floors, and David reportedly enlisted architects to modernise the house by removing walls and installing skylights to turn it into what had been described as an "exceptional architectural masterpiece".

The comedian used to live in Noel Gallagher's former home

David bought the house in 2005 for £3.25million and lived there with his former wife Lara Stone and their son Alfred. However, he listed it for sale for £5.35million in 2018, and it sold in March 2019.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.