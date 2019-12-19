Emmerdale couple Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's dining room décor is super cool – take a look Their house has had a festive makeover

Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden were celebrating on Thursday, as their son Bowie turned four. The couple celebrated their son's birthday by inflating lots of '4' balloons to put alongside his presents on their dining room table, and Charley showed off the sweet setup on her Instagram page.

The Emmerdale actress' post offered a proper look inside her spacious dining room, which has bi-fold doors leading out to their garden and a skylight in the ceiling, filling the space with natural light. At mealtimes, the family can sit around their long dining table, which has a wooden bench on one side and chairs on another, with faux fur throws creating a cosy ambiance.

In the lead up to Christmas, the couple have positioned their huge tree in the corner of the room, alongside a portrait of their middle child's namesake, David Bowie, which is emblazoned with the words: "Just for one day."

Charley shared another look at the portrait in another Instagram post with Bowie earlier in the week, as they sat on the floor next to the Christmas tree, with a teal cabinet leaning up against the wall behind them. The 31-year-old and her husband are evidently big David Bowie fans, and have a star lit up with the name of the musician's famous songs – Let's Dance – resting on top alongside a wooden Nativity scene and unicorn model.

The couple's huge framed Bowie portrait proved popular with their fans, with many commenting on how much they "loved" the statement piece. We've tracked it down to Light Up North, where it will set you back £760 if you want to snap one up for your own home.

Matthew and Charley live with their three sons – Buster, Bowie and Ace – and often share glimpses inside their stylish family home on social media, showing how they have added lots of colour and character throughout. We love it!

