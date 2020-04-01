She's been busy at home presenting her brand new Channel Four programme, The Steph Show, and viewers have loved seeing inside Steph McGovern's house. Before Wednesday's episode, the mum-of-one shared another peek at her lounge – and it's super stylish!

Loading the player...

Steph gives tour of her stylish home

The TV presenter took to Twitter to share a selfie ahead of the show, captioning the picture: "Oooh 30mins until I’m live from my front room with @tomallencomedy and a whole gang of guests on @Channel4 at midday." She continued: "Join me for another positive power hour. #TheStephShow @TheStephShowC4."

MORE: Steph McGovern's adorable heart-print jumper is an Oasis bargain

Oooh 30mins until I’m live from my front room with @tomallencomedy and a whole gang of guests on @Channel4 at midday.



Join me for another positive power hour. #TheStephShow @TheStephShowC4 pic.twitter.com/W2cTP9zIYG — Steph McGovern (@stephbreakfast) April 1, 2020

Steph shared a sneak-peek inside her lounge ahead of her new show

In the post, Steph was sat on her chic grey sofa, and an array of colourful cushions could be seen in the background, as well as some pretty window ledge ornaments. The former BBC presenter, who welcomed her daughter in November, has had to film her new show at home due to social-distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic, so fans at home have been treated to plenty of sneak-peeks inside her propety.

During her debut episode at the beginning of the week, the presenter gave viewers a tour of her new home studio as she joked it was like the "Yorkshire version of Big Brother". Steph began: "So I'm going to show you around, right are you ready for this? So we've got one [camera] here this is my front room, a lot tidier than it normally is." She continued: "Right I'm going to show you camera two, hello camera two! I'm going to jump up, here's another one..."

READ: Steph McGovern given incredible gift for her home from Keith Lemon

The 37-year-old added jokily: "Don't tell anyone I'm jumping on the furniture..." before stating: "So there we are, we are doing this as safely as we can." The mum-of-one then finished her tour at the breakfast bar which serves as her new makeshift desk, complete with a monitor and a mug of tea.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.