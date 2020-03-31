Steph McGovern had a memorable start to her brand new programme The Steph Show on Monday after she was gifted a one-of-a-kind portrait by none other than Keith Lemon. The TV star now has a fab new piece of artwork to hang in her home after the Celebrity Juice host drew a brilliant picture of Steph. Sharing a photo on Twitter on Tuesday, The Steph Show wrote: "Yesterday, @lemontwittor drew @stephbreakfast this picture to decorate her house. We'd love to see the art work that you're most proud of! Send us your art to steph@stephshow.co.uk or tweet us #TheStephShow and we'll get them featured on today's show from midday."

WATCH: Steph McGovern gives a tour of her home

Steph's brand new show has to be filmed from the comfort of her own home this week due to social-distancing guidelines. Monday's guests included Strictly Come Dancing star Anton du Beke – who opened up about his twins, George and Henrietta – leading Steph to reveal that she has been able to get her baby daughter into a "proper sleeping pattern" due to being at home all the time in isolation.

Discussing Anton's twins and how he's using their time at home effectively to potty train them, Steph stated: "Isn't that funny because that's like me, because I'm here all the time now I've actually been able to get the baby into a sleeping pattern." Despite the perk, the former BBC News presenter did admit that it came as a surprise to her. "I never thought I'd be able to do [it]," she stated honestly, adding: "I think it's just because I'm here all the time."

Yesterday, @lemontwittor drew @stephbreakfast this picture to decorate her house. 👏



We'd love to see the art work that you're most proud of! Send us your art to steph@stephshow.co.uk or tweet us #TheStephShow and we'll get them featured on today's show from midday 🎨 pic.twitter.com/R7H6A91OrV — TheStephShowC4 (@TheStephShowC4) March 31, 2020

Keith Lemon drew this fab portrait of Steph McGovern

Steph welcomed her daughter, whose name has been kept private, back in November with her long-time girlfriend. At the time of the announcement, Steph told her Twitter followers: "Well hello world, just surfaced to let you know that we now have a daughter! Born on Monday morning just as @BBCBreakfast was wrapping up. We're all fine and dandy. Just getting used to the Eau de sick/poo I am now regularly wearing. #babylife."

