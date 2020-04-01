A day in the life of Andrea McLean: watch her emotional self-isolation video Plus, the Loose Women star caught up with her co-hosts

Life is a huge emotional rollercoaster for Andrea McLean and her family, as it is for all of us living through the new realities of self-isolation and a global pandemic. But the Loose Women presenter, her partner Nick Feeney and Andrea's teenage children Amy and Finlay bravely offered HELLO! the opportunity to take a step inside their home for a full 24 hours, to give us an intimate glimpse into their self-isolation routines and see first hand, the highs and lows of the new reality of family life.

WATCH: 24 hours with Andrea McLean and her family under lockdown

From morning exercise and make-shift classrooms to hosting Loose Women from the sofa and top tips for avoiding arguments, Andrea and Nick have caught every piece of their day on camera. We watch them work on their joint website (linking to ThisGirlIsOnFIre) and even get to join the family for dinner. There's laughter, celebrations and tears.

