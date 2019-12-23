Andrea McLean invites us inside her home as she introduces new puppy - watch video The Loose Women star also spoke about life at 50

In their first ever shoot with all their children, Andrea McLean and her husband Nick Feeney introduce a new member of their family - a brand new Cavapoo puppy. "This year we've got Teddy under the tree," Andrea tells HELLO! in an exclusive shoot and interview with the magazine. "He was like an unplanned baby, he just seemed to slot in."

WATCH: Andrea McLean gives us a tour of her beautiful home

In the interview, Andrea also talks about how it has been a milestone year for the couple, who marked their second wedding anniversary and Andrea's 50th birthday in 2019. "Being 50 is awesome," says Andrea. "It's a win-win age. If you do something really impressive, people are super impressed because you're 50, and if you don't want to do it, people say: 'Oh, it's fine, she's 50.' It's made me evaluate where I am, what I want to do and where I want to be."

In the interview she also reveals she has played it safe until now. "Everything I'll be doing in 2020 is something I am passionate about. For me, it's more seeing what I'm capable of and pushing myself out of my comfort zone. I've kind of played it safe for the last 15 to 20 years. Now I'm looking up and thinking: 'What do I want to do?'"

The Loose Women star, who along with her husband, has posed for the first time with all of their children - Finlay, 18, and Amy, 13, from Andrea's previous marriages and Tia-Lily, 17, and Sienna, 14, from Nick's previous marriage - says she loves the traditions they already share as a family.

"Going to panto in our Christmas jumpers! I get really excited. I love it when you look around the room and it's full with kids. There are grandparents and grandchildren, and everyone's got their jumpers on shouting: 'He's behind you!' I love it."

