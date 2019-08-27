Jennifer Garner gives glimpse into incredibly organised home in LA The actress lives with children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel

Jennifer Garner has given her fans a glimpse inside her family home – and it's gorgeous! The 13 Going on 30 actress lives with children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel in LA, and over the weekend she posted a video from inside her kitchen as she made a recipe from her Once Upon A Farm baby food range. In the footage the actress ended up spilling the ingredients out of the blender, but the kitchen itself was far more organised. The star has a row of jars labelled for different baking ingredients and large white cupboards to store all her food and utensils in. Jennifer even has cute love heart miniature serving bowls and a number of handy gadgets, including a food processor and a coffee machine.

Jennifer Garner has an amazing kitchen

The actress is passionate about farming and co-founded Once Upon A Farm to produce fresh, organic baby food, something that was inspired by her own upbringing. Jennifer's mum lived on a farm growing up, and made her family home-cooked meals while her children were growing up. Reflecting on her childhood, Jennifer told People: "My mum made all of our food. When we were hungry she would say, 'Go out to the garden, child, I bet those tomatoes are ready and grab yourself some sugar snap peas.'" Jennifer is also keen to give her children a similar experience, and is often pictured picking up supplies at the farmer's market close to their home.

The actress lives in LA with her three children

Jennifer leads a fairly private life, but occasionally gives a glimpse inside her family life on social media. While she doesn't share photos of her children, the doting mum often talks about them online, most recently revealing that she was thankful that they had enjoyed their time at summer camp. The actress shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the pair live near each other so that they can co-parent. Ben even paid tribute to Jennifer on Mother's Day by sharing a lovely photo of her with his own mother on Instagram. He wrote next to it: "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love." He also chose to donate money to two charities in their honour.

