Kim Kardashian is a doting mum to four young children and is currently in quarantine with them during the coronavirus lockdown. And while the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is enjoying spending quality time with her kids, she's admitted that she's been finding it a struggle too, and now has a newfound respect for teachers. Speaking on The View, the 39-year-old Skims founder said: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough." On homeschooling her oldest children North, six, and Saint, four, she added: "They [teachers] deserve so much."

"It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids," Kim added. Looking at the positives, the reality star is enjoying spending time at home with her family and taking a pause on her busy lifestyle, which normally sees her travelling a lot for work. "I actually love that time because we do travel so much in our regular world," she said. "I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," Kim added. "I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry And The Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't have watched and it's so much fun! So I love the family bonding stuff but I mean I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now – I mean, the kids just got on spring break, thank god – being their teacher too."

The star also revealed that she's finding it fun doing different activities with her kids

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian gives a tour of her children's playroom

Last week, Kim took to Instagram to ask her fans for ideas to entertain her children. The star shared a photo of herself with Kanye West and their four children, North, Saint, two-year-old Chicago, and Psalm, eight months. "What is everyone doing to keep your kids entertained? As a family we are social distancing but need some fun ideas of what to do! Any suggestions would help!" she wrote in the caption. Later in the week, Kim shared footage of herself and North going out on a walk around their neighbourhood. North had made a treasure hunt for them to find different things along the way.

