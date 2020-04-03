These Easter home decorations ideas will keep you busy this week For the most beautiful Easter interiors around!

Easter is now just a week away, and you might be hoping to make family dinner a big occasion, since the coronavirus crisis will be stopping us from leaving the house. If a delicious feast and lots of cakes are on the menu, you can impress your guests (i.e. family) further by decorating your house in an Easter-themed style - perfect for your next Instagram post!

This year, Easter decorations are all about cool pastels. That means a great tablecloth and clashing napkins will instantly make your home seem more festive. We love the idea of creating a wreath from painted eggs bought online, which makes for the perfect centrepiece.

If you’re hoping to keep the kids entertained at home, why not try a bunny hunt along with an Easter egg hunt? Hide bunny-themed teddies and items around the house and see who can be the first to find them…

Since we’ve all got extra time on our hands, now’s the perfect time to get crafty; The Range has tons of materials for making everything from decorations to Easter bonnets, if you fancy your own parade!

And if you’re not planning on spending a thing, you can still jazz up your table - find all the pastel-coloured decorations in your house (candles, vases etc) and arrange them on the table. Easy!

Luckily we’re also here to help you out. We’ve rounded up the best Easter buys to make you feel like spring has arrived:

Easter lights, £4.99, Lights4fun

Gold Easter egg decorations, £5.99, Not on the High Street

Easter decorations, £8.99, H&M

Vintage Easter iced biscuits, £16.99, H&M

