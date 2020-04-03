﻿
easter-decorations

These Easter home decorations ideas will keep you busy this week

For the most beautiful Easter interiors around!

Abigail Malbon

Easter is now just a week away, and you might be hoping to make family dinner a big occasion, since the coronavirus crisis will be stopping us from leaving the house. If a delicious feast and lots of cakes are on the menu, you can impress your guests (i.e. family) further by decorating your house in an Easter-themed style - perfect for your next Instagram post!

This year, Easter decorations are all about cool pastels. That means a great tablecloth and clashing napkins will instantly make your home seem more festive. We love the idea of creating a wreath from painted eggs bought online, which makes for the perfect centrepiece.

easter-1

If you’re hoping to keep the kids entertained at home, why not try a bunny hunt along with an Easter egg hunt? Hide bunny-themed teddies and items around the house and see who can be the first to find them…

easter-2

Since we’ve all got extra time on our hands, now’s the perfect time to get crafty; The Range has tons of materials for making everything from decorations to Easter bonnets, if you fancy your own parade!

easter-3

And if you’re not planning on spending a thing, you can still jazz up your table - find all the pastel-coloured decorations in your house (candles, vases etc) and arrange them on the table. Easy!

easter-4

Luckily we’re also here to help you out. We’ve rounded up the best Easter buys to make you feel like spring has arrived:

eastr-decorations-2

Easter lights, £4.99, Lights4fun

BUY NOW

easter-decorations-3

Gold Easter egg decorations, £5.99, Not on the High Street

BUY NOW

easter-decorations-1

Easter decorations, £8.99, H&M

BUY NOW

easter-fm

Vintage Easter iced biscuits, £16.99, H&M

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

More on:

More about home

More news