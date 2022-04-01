How Bridgerton is changing the way we shop: From lavender dresses to faux wisteria & glittering tiaras

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If you've finished the second series of Bridgerton, you're probably like me, a little bit obsessed. Actually, I still can't stop thinking about it all. Yes, the Duke's spoon-licking ways were great in series one, but Anthony Bridgerton's furrowed brows and heavy panting will stay with me for all of eternity.

WATCH: Alison Hammond cosy up to Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey on the sofa

I don't know about you but while watching the second series of Bridgerton, I suddenly wanted to shop for a lovely lavender dress, and some dainty jewels, and I quite fancied doing my hair in a fishtail plait - could this be the Kate Sharma effect? I think it might well be.

Turns out that I'm not alone! According to the likes of John Lewis, ebay, Accessorize and more retailers, there has been a strange surge in all sorts of Bridgerton-type purchases.

Let's run through what people are buying as a result of the hit Netflix show…

Croquet Is Back

According to John Lewis, customers are set to be striking their way through the summer as Bridgerton brings croquet to the forefront. Sales of this British perennial garden game are up +90% week on week.

Regency Fashion

Not just me then. According to the British high-street superstore, searches of silk dresses shot up by +32%. There was a +63% increase in corsets as well! Apparently Ghost has been one of the most popular brands for the Bridgerton look.

SHOP: 10 Bridgerton-inspired dresses for the ultimate Regency style

Tiaras

Jeweller Susannah Lovis has reported a 300% spike in searches for tiaras following the return of Bridgerton. Based in the prestigious Burlington Arcade (an architectural gem of the Regency Era, fittingly,) Sussanah Lovis boasts an impressive collection of antique jewellery, but it was the tiaras that appear to have caught the imagination of Bridgerton fans, with a flurry of online interest.

ROYAL TIARAS: Royal women wearing tiaras for the first time

Dainty Jewels

According to Accessorize, there was a 49% sales increase across Bridgerton-style intricate earrings, and +28% sales increase on hair clips. We all know a social season can never be complete without the correct accessories... The brand also saw a boom in sales of pearls and fascinators. In the show, Kate Sharma could be seen wearing Carousel Jewels - remember the intricate amethyst heritage gold earrings with the matching necklace? Gorgeous!

Glowy Gorgeous Skin

This series I definitely noticed amazing makeup on the hit Netflix show. I couldn't take my eyes off everyone's glowing skin. Well, when Anthony Bridgerton wasn't emerging from the water in that white shirt anyway. Just adding this photo in here because we all need to see it again...

If you're looking for the exact products, it's all Pat McGrath Labs. The iconic makeup artist's products were in all the kits on set, and the dewy skin is all down to the Pat McGrath Skin Fetish: Perfection Primer, Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Foundation, Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Setting Powder, Skin Fetish: Sublime Perfection Blurring Under-Eye Powder, Skin Fetish: Highlighter + Balm Duo.

Adds to cart immediately.

SWOON: The Bridgerton-inspired eyeshadow palette has to be seen to be believed, my lady

Rosy Blush

No, you're blushing after that sex scene. John Lewis announced sales of blusher shot up +47% as well.

Hairspray. Lots Of Hairspray.

In light of the perfectly set hairstyles on the show, John Lewis saw hairspray searches increase +26% after the first weekend it aired.

Letter Writing Sets

I don't think I'll be jumping on this bandwagon, I'm too lazy to even send a text back, but apparently Bridgerton has made us all feel nostalgic and letter writing sets and Parker pen sales went up by +37%.

Regency Interiors

'Regalcore aesthetic' has reportedly gained over 316 million views on TikTok, proving that the regal trend is making a comeback in a big way. According to Alex Gox, a Home Design Stylist, the return of Bridgerton has created a demand for high society inspired interiors. "From decorative furniture to gilded mirrors, regency reigns supreme this spring. Pastels are a great start for this look and repeat patterns in 19th century inspired prints. Our bobbin furniture is a rising trend with sales of the ANYDAY Bobbin Side Table up +45%."

Regal Afternoon Tea

Waitrose has seen an uplift in searches for afternoon tea and champagne cocktails. I won't lie, I fancied a slice of Victoria Sponge after watching the show. Preferably with Anthony Bridgerton, could this be arranged?

BOOK NOW: 19 of the best afternoon tea venues in London

Faux Wisteria

Regencycore mania continues on the outside of your house! New eBay data reveals Bridgerton has initiated a trend for Ascot-inspired gardenware, spring tablescaping tea sets and faux wisteria. Yes, faux wisteria searches went up by 143%!

Regal Staycations

Forget modern hotels with slick-everything, now we all want to reside in a castle for our weekend getaways. Fans of Bridgerton can live their regal fantasy in the idyllic countryside for a stylish little getaway. According to The French Bedroom Company, Google searches for stately homes in the UK have already increased by 23% with over 8,000 searches last month alone.

TRAVEL: 5 Bridgerton inspired staycation spots to put on your bucket list

The Bridgerton Soundtrack

All of a sudden we're listening to all the string quartet pop songs which featured on the show. I suppose we can press play and imagine we're being whisked around the ballroom by Anthony Bridgerton… oh, a girl can dream.

The Bridgerton Books

Bridgerton fans are so eager for series three, they're rushing to buy the book series on Amazon - and the third book all about Benedict Bridgerton is flying out of the Amazon warehouse. I won't lie, I'm buying it. Wouldn't it be amazing if the audio version was read out by Lady Whistledown herself?

READ: 16 sizzling hot books to devour if you loved Bridgerton

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.