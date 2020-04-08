Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently self-isolating amid the coronavirus outbreak in LA, with their son Archie, but reports say that the couple are planning on building a £3million holiday home in the Cotswolds, England. According to The Sun, they are looking to have a property nearby to the private members' club Soho Farmhouse, where Victoria and David Beckham have also built themselves a country retreat. Soho Farmhouse is also where Meghan Markle hosted a spa-themed bridal shower ahead of marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

Meghan with Millie Mackintosh during her bridal shower at Soho Farmhouse

If reports are true, their property will be situated next door to the members club on the Great Tew Estate, where the couple previously had a two-year lease on a different home prior to their wedding, while they waited to move into Frogmore Cottage in Windsor. This home was believed to be an 18th-century converted barn with four bedrooms, and a separate two-bedroom cottage for guests and staff. Harry and Meghan were later forced to cancel their lease early after photos were published of the interior and outside of the home, meaning that they no longer felt safe. Now, it seems that the couple are keen to create a property from scratch in the same area, with three bedrooms.

Beaconsfield Farm, Harry and Meghan's former Cotswolds property

Of course, the family will still have Frogmore Cottage as a base in the UK, but it would make sense that they have another property further outside of London, while Oxfordshire - home to Great Tew Estate and, namely, Soho Farmhouse, has attracted an impressive A-list clientele including George and Amal Clooney, Eddie Redmayne and Alexa Chung.

If David and Victoria Beckham's country home is anything to go by, the sprawling countryside will give them space for everything they need: the Beckhams have their own gym, tennis court, pool and sauna.

