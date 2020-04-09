James Martin gives fans major garden envy as he cooks an Easter feast on This Morning The chef lives in the countryside with his girlfriend Louise Davies

James Martin has given This Morning viewers a look at the incredible garden at his country home, and as places for self-isolation go, it doesn't get much better. The celebrity chef broadcast a live cooking tutorial for an Easter bank holiday feast in the grounds of his home on Thursday morning, and fans were equally impressed by his garden as they were by the food.

WATCH: James Martin cooks pasta for his village

"Setting up for @thismorning on ITV around 12ish for a regular cooking slot from home! Toad in the hole last week, today spiced beer butt chicken and onions and a rice salad… and yes, it can be done in the oven," James captioned a photo on Instagram as he prepared to go live.

James Martin appeared on This Morning from his garden

The image showed a table set up on the lawn covered with a white tablecloth and all of the ingredients he needed to prepare the dishes. Alongside, James had a barbecue to cook the chicken, and another wooden table so he could keep his cooking equipment close at hand.

James has the perfect garden for a barbecue, with pristine lawns lined with hedges and trees, and a greenhouse where he can grow his own fresh fruit and vegetables. The outdoor space backs onto fields, with no other buildings or roads in sight, so we can imagine it must be a relaxing and peaceful space for the chef away from his busy work schedule.

The chef has also been going live from the kitchen at his beautiful home

The 47-year-old lives with his girlfriend, television producer Louise Davies, and recently admitted that he sometimes regrets not getting married or having children when he was younger. In an interview with Prima, James confessed that his dedication to work outweighed his desire to take the "conventional" route. "The biggest low of my career is that I've given up everything for it," he confessed. "I look at my mates and they're all married with kids, and that's not the case for me because I've been so focused on work."

