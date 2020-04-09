Lacey Turner shares adorable snap of baby Dusty and their puppy in family garden The EastEnders actress has invested in some new garden furniture for her daughter

Lacey Turner has been enjoying time in the garden with her baby daughter during the coronavirus lockdown, and revealed she has invested in some adorable miniature furniture for Dusty and her pet puppy Ned to sit on – a double sun lounger with a canopy where they had a "picnic for two" on Wednesday.

The wooden chaise longue has two beige and white striped cushions for Dusty to sit on, with a canopy above to offer shade from the sun. "I've never been so excited about a delivery!! How cute is this double sun lounger from @themodernnursery?"

Lacey Turner has bought a miniature sun lounger for her daughter

The lounger Lacey has is from online retailer The Modern Nursery, and costs £130. It is recommended for children aged three to six years, so Dusty will no doubt get plenty of use out of it during the summer months for a few years before she grows too big. It is also available to order online at Amazon, for £115.

KidKraft double sun lounger, £115, Amazon

Lacey's fans appeared to love her new garden furniture as much as she does, with one writing: "Gorgeous. My daughter would love one of these." Another commented: "This is amazing." Her EastEnders co-star Emma Barton, meanwhile, wrote: "Adorable…"

The 32-year-old often shares glimpses into the home she shares with her husband Matt Kay and their daughter on social media, showing their colourful and quirky décor, with lots of bold shades and prints throughout. A recent post showed inside their living room, which has a mustard-toned corner sofa and stylish Berber rug on the floor, and storage baskets to clear away Dusty's toys.

Lacey also has a swing in the shade for Dusty to sleep on

However, she has opted for a more muted colour palette in her daughter's nursery, which has a traditional white wooden cot, with a fluffy rug on the floor and three animal-themed framed prints hanging on the wall.

