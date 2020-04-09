David Beckham just made the dreamiest Nutella cake for his kids The Beckhams spend lots of time in the kitchen during lockdown

David Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he had made his kids a mouth-watering Nutella cake while in self-isolation. It seems that the father-of-four's talents are endless – but we had no idea that he was also a talented baker! David shared a photo of the cake mixture in a tin before being put in the oven, and another snap of the results. Featuring thick, Nutella icing that the 44-year-old had creatively sprinkled with nuts and a chunky, brown sponge base, the former England captain could give Mary Berry a run for her money!

WATCH: David Beckham injures himself in the kitchen while cooking with daughter Harper

But David didn't stop there. He also made a scrumptious looking pizza, topped with mushrooms and olives, not-to-mention a dessert that featured even more Nutella – a chocolate spread mini-pizza!

David's delicious cake

This isn't the first time recently that David has shared his cooking efforts with his millions on followers, although we have to admit, Tuesday night's results looked much more delicious than last week's, when the star decided to add a peculiar ingredient to an incredible dinner of sausages and mash. Believe it or not, David added a dollop of coleslaw to his meal, and we can't say that we're on board.

David and his wife Victoria have spent plenty of time in the massive kitchen of their Cotswolds home since this period of lockdown began, and have even shown off their silly sides in a hilarious social media video of them baking a cake together.

In the clip, shared on Instagram, the former Spice Girl revealed that her husband was making a lemon drizzle cake. At one point she burst into laughter when a suspicious noise could be heard in the background. "That was the dog! That was the dog making that noise!" she laughed, with David retorting: "Darling, don't lie. Seriously, we know you had baked beans for lunch." "Oh my god, stop!" Victoria replied, laying the blame firmly with the family's spaniel, Fig.

