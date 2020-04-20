Kirstie Allsopp has the perfect response to Twitter troll - and her fans are loving it The presenter is set to front brand new show Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On

She's loved for her straight talk and dry sense of humour on popular shows such as Location, Location, Location among others, and it seems that Kirstie Allsopp's quick wit is much the same on social media. The TV presenter and interiors expert, who is set to front brand new programme Kirstie: Keep Crafting and Carry On, had a cheeky response to a user's criticism online recently, and her followers loved it!

A Twitter user wrote to Kirstie to criticise the Location show, which she co-presents with Phil Spencer, stating: "Do you ever help working class people search for a house or flat on that TV programme?" to which the 48-year-old responded sarcastically: "No, there's a ban on working class house hunters. I come out in a rash if exposed to them."

Kirstie is set to present brand new crafting show from comfort of her own home

Kirstie's tweet, which gained over 4,000 'likes', prompted much response praising her for the quip. One follower replied to the tweet: "And now we await the inevitable pile on for the sake of a joke" while another wrote: "Laughed so hard I spat tea!" complete with a series of crying-with-laughter emojis. A third follower said: "That is the funniest thing I’ve read on Twitter all day!" While many others responded with a series of gifs and memes expressing their delight at the joke.

The mother-of-two's cheeky comment comes just before the arrival of her brand new show on Channel Four. The much-loved presenter will be on our screens every day, starting from Monday, in a brand new crafting show – encouraging those at home to keep busy with crafts while in lockdown. Kirstie will be providing ideas for crafts and projects that will entertain the whole family, as she presents from the comfort of her home, using the materials she's got to hand and getting online tips from crafting experts. From re-designing cushions to a homemade body scrub, they'll be something for everyone.

