Kirstie Allsopp has responded to claims that she fled to a holiday home in the countryside while self-isolating with her family. It had been claimed in a news article that Kirstie was residing in a holiday home in Devon – but the Location, Location, Location star was quick to clear up the confusion. She confirmed that she has two homes in Devon - one main property, and one she rents out – adding that she and her family have been staying in their permanent Devon residence.

VIDEO: Kirstie Allsopp talks exclusively to HELLO! about her weight loss

"This is my home," Kirstie, 48, told Metro. "This is where I have vegetables and eggs. This is somewhere which is less than an hour's drive from three major hospitals." The family have been at the house for the past fortnight after Kirstie's partner Ben Anderson was diagnosed with coronavirus.

She continued: "We thought, what do we do? Do we go to the place which already has food in the freezer, already has stuff, you know, I got more loo roll in this house. I don't need to buy more loo roll. I'm a kind of a classic, eldest, first child and incredibly organised. So I didn't need to go out and buy more paracetamol or take anything from anybody else." Kirstie added: "I have all that I need here. So when we got this obviously worrying diagnosis, we came to the place where we were safest where the dog could be walked, without going outside."

Kirstie is a proud mum to two children, Bay and Oscar

Kirstie and property developer Ben share two sons together, Bay Atlas and Oscar Hercules, born in 2006 and 2008 respectively. The star previously revealed that she plans to leave her fortune to her children – on the proviso they each get a job first. "Ben and I have been fortunate to make a considerable amount of money and I want my children not to have to do that," she told Prima. "If they want to be a teacher, midwife or research scientist, I want them to be able to do that. The privilege of the money we've earned is that the kids can do what they like."

"I'd be thrilled if they lived nearby, teaching at a local school while I looked after their children – that's my dream scenario," she said. "I hope the fact that they're OK [financially] gives them freedom to do good things."