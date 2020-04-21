Dermot O’Leary’s wife shares very rare glimpse into plant-filled home The X Factor host and his wife are expecting their first child this year

Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang are expecting their first child this year – and judging by her latest Instagram post, their baby will be coming home to plenty of light and greenery. The TV producer shared a very rare glimpse inside the London home she shares with Dermot, and their cats, on Tuesday and you can immediately see how much natural light they get – amazing for a boost of Vitamin D. In the pic, posted to her Stories, a long wooden bench is adorned with bottles of fresh smoothies and what appears to be a lavender plant sitting in the middle. There are floor to ceiling windows leading out into the garden with plenty of plant pots on display against a short brick wall.

Dee Koppang shared a glimpse into her London home

Dermot has previously also shared a peek inside their abode, filled with colourful wall art and movie memorabilia, and a gorgeous entrance hall with exposed brickwork, a log store and an industrial-style staircase, which they may have to do some baby-proofing to!

In February, the couple – who have been together for 17 years and married since 2012 – confirmed they are expecting their first baby together. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. The couple also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

Shortly after confirming their happy news, Dee, 41, took to Instagram to thank fans for their kind words. Sharing a snap from the red carpet at a pre-BAFTAs party, the first-time mum-to-be wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news... It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey."

