9 Best outdoor lights to make your garden twinkle

Isolation means we’re all spending more time than ever in our own homes, and if you’re lucky enough to have a garden you’ll probably be relaxing outdoors in your spare time. You might have already invested in some gorgeous garden furniture, but what about lighting for your outside space? Whether you have loads of spare room, a small balcony or just a windowsill, adding some outdoor lights can transform your home - these are the best ones available to buy online now…

Classic fairy lights are perfect for any type of garden, and these reliable ones from amazon can be thread through tree branches, railings and more.

Battery operated waterproof fairy lights, £10.39, Amazon

Bring some colour to your outdoor area with these lovely multicoloured lantern string lights. At just £10, we’re stocking up!

Multi coloured outdoor string lights, £10, Dunelm

LED lights will glow brightly, so they’re great if you really want to light up your garden. These have different settings to choose from, such as twinkle and fade.

Lights, £20, Dunelm

We adore these spherical twinkly lights, which look so special when hung from a tree.

Solar powered spiral hanging lights, £19.90, Amazon

If sleek and sophisticated is what you’re looking for, this copper wall light is perfect. It has a fun nautical vibe - great for those lucky enough to leave near the sea.

Outdoor bulkhead wall light, £19.50, La Redoute

If your outdoor space is big, opt for these 72ft 200 LED lights. They’re solar powered, so you won’t need to worry about replacing the batteries regularly.

Solar string lights, £21.99, Amazon

This simple wall lantern offers plenty of light and looks neat on any type of wall.

Outdoor lantern, £12, Argos

These gorgeous pendant lights are bound to brighten up a BBQ!

Outdoor pendant lights, £19.99, Wayfair

Looking for something a little bit different? These flower lights are just that! They look surprisingly like real a real lily flower, and are guaranteed to brighten up your garden.

Two-pack solar flower lights, £20.89, Amazon

