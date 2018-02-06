Where to buy the best wall art to create a spectacular gallery wall

They pop up all over Instagram, on the glossiest blogs and in the most Pinterest-worthy of houses - it seems that the even the most stylish homes wouldn't be complete without a gallery wall or two. Usually created by collecting a selection of different-sized wall art pieces, arranged on the wall in a striking display, the key to a truly beautiful gallery wall is what's in the frame.

MORE: 29 of our favourite accent chairs for your living space

Whether you're looking for quirky quotes, colourful art pieces, classic photography or vintage posters, we've rounded up the best places to shop for your gallery wall - so your blank canvas will never look boring again. Before you buy, think about colours, size and style - do you want it to look mismatched or would you prefer a coordinated look? Whatever you choose, our edit will certainly give you some inspiration. Next stop, dream home!

Set of travel prints, from Etsy

John Lewis

Whether you're looking for photographic prints, landscapes or typographic prints, John Lewis is a great choice for wall art for any taste and any budget. Prices start from £10 for unframed prints ranging to £450 for framed artwork, with something for everyone.

READ: H&M's new homeware collection is giving us designer vibes

Desenio

This Scandinavian online store is the choice of all the top bloggers for the pretty prints that grace their Instagram feeds. Even better, the website has an 'inspiration' section where you can browse countless gallery walls to see how the various pieces look together, and shop the look if you wish - as well as get an idea about layout and size. Available in a variety of sizes, framed or not.

Fy

Cool and quirky online store, Fy has a great selection of wall art from various independent sellers. Each item is 'liked' so you can see its popularity, and there's everything from fashion illustrations to travel prints and vintage posters, alongside tongue-in-cheek typography. This Rapper's Delight print from Honeymoon Hotel is particularly well-loved.

MORE: 15 tips to recession-proof your life amid the cost-of-living crisis

Juniqe

Another site that showcases the work of independent businesses and artists, Juniqe stocks some unique pieces that are harder to find elsewhere. Check out seller Henry Rivers, who creates art deco-style travel posters, and Gretchen Roehrs for her fun foodie take on fashion illustration, which could give a fun twist to a modern kitchen or dining room.

Oliver Bonas

The offering at Oliver Bonas does tend to come at a premium, but all of the wall art comes framed, meaning there's no need to worry about sourcing the right size or leaving your prints unloved while you wait - it can come straight home and be ready to put on the wall. There's a curated selection, with everything from options for a nursery to fun quotes and typography.

Print Arcade

There's some beautiful retro prints on offer at Print Arcade, with everything from classic Vogue covers to vintage illustrations, music posters and exhibition art work. Show off your passions through interior design by displaying a classic cover of your favourite book or an old-school film poster - it will certainly be a conversation starter for guests!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.