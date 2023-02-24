9 new garden trends to enjoy your outdoor space in 2023

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Spring is in the air and with it our excitement to while away the hours in our garden and outdoor space, no matter how big or small, grows.

If you are anything like us, you may be looking for inspiration around outdoor trends for your garden to give your external space a revamp.

Whether you have a garden you are looking to give a new lease of life for the spring and summer months, a balcony or decking you want to modernise, or transform into a quaint cottage core-inspired space there are plenty of ways to do so.

In previous years there has been a surge in sales for hanging egg chairs, garden pods, as well as rattan furniture, and sheds to transform into your WFH office or home gym.

The new year brings new outdoor trends to suit all external spaces, budgets, as well as expertise, so if you don’t consider yourself much of an Alan Titchmarsh, do not worry.

The outdoor trends for 2023

Rattan furniture

Rattan outdoor garden furniture has been a popular trend for years - why? Because it is durable, sturdy, but also aesthetically pleasing.

So we are pleased to see it resurface again as an outdoor trend for 2023.

While some may like it in neutral colours to coordinate with any exterior colour scheme, and to last for years to come, others prefer bolder rattan designs in vibrant colourways, a smaller coffee table and seat set, or full set to fit the entire family. It's safe to say there’s a wide selection to choose from.

Our top pick: GoodHome Maevea Rattan effect 4 seater Coffee set, £675, B&Q

Outdoor tiles

Tiles, in particular adhesive tiles and flooring, which you can fit yourself, are doing the rounds on social media.

Most interior buffs are choosing to opt for the stick-on designs for their kitchen or bathroom, which can be peeled off if you are renting, or change your mind, but they could be an affordable alternative to decorate the floor on your patio or balcony, the entire garden, or even a feature wall outside.

Of course you will have to have a clean flat surface to lay them on top of, but they are easy to fit and enable you to chop and change your external space to suit the ever changing outdoor trends.

There are a vast selection to choose from, from patterned tiles, faux stone variations, to fake grass and wooden slats.

Our top pick: Interbuild Acacia Hardwood Decking Tiles, £35.99, Amazon

Brass or copper furnishings

Long gone are the days of muted colour palettes it seems, as metallic finishes, such as brass and copper, are a popular outdoor trend for 2023.

While we still love the marbles, wooden finishes, and black accents, for those looking to brighten up their garden or balcony, a little sparkle could be the trick to transform your space.

While some may do so with new furniture, it could be woven into your exterior in the lighting details, hanging baskets, gardening tools or other furnishings.

Our top pick: Primrose Frost and Rust-Resistant Outdoor Zinc Trough Planter in Copper, Amazon

Wheel bench

A wheel bench is this year’s replacement for outdoor pods, which many were going crazy for last summer.

When we say wheel bench, we don’t mean a traditional bench with wheels on. What we are referring to is far more elegant, and is more of a spliced open pod, or bench and shed hybrid.

Place at the end of your garden, in a sunny spot, or wherever you like to while away the hours, and enjoy nature’s surroundings - even if it is bad weather, rest assured you will be safe and dry.

Our top pick: Unique Garden Wheel Bench, £3,999, Cuckooland

Your own vegetable garden

No matter how stumped you are for outdoor space, you can still nurture your very own fruit or vegetable garden, or patch, even if it is growing one vine of tomatoes on your balcony.

Why stop at vegetables, when you can also grow fruit, and even herbs, so you never need to venture to a supermarket for your groceries again - kind of.

Our top pick: SIMBOOM Potato Grow Bags 2-Pack 7 Gallon, £7.99, Amazon

Tapestry lawns

If you have a garden with grass, it may be time to mow the lawn strategically to bring a bit of art to your outside space.

We’re thinking expertly pruned golf courses, and untouched football pitches.

While you can buy pre-designed artificial grass with lawn lines, why not give them a go yourself, and even get creative?

Our top pick: Bosch Rotak 32-12 Electric Lawn Mower, £71.20, Homebase

Dried plants

Dried plants are commonly found in the home, rather than outside. Though we are hunting for outdoor trends for 2023, when we suggest dried plants we don’t mean filling vases in your garden with pampas grass.

This trend involves planting shrubs and flowers, which can be turned into dried flowers, and used for soothing purposes, pot pourri, or decoration, such as dried lavender, cornflowers, as well as roses, hydrangea, poppies and more.

Our top pick: Lavender Hidcote 1ltr Plants, £14.95, Amazon

Vertical planting

Vertical planting may sound like an unusual trend, but it actually makes a lot of sense, as it is simply climbers, such as hawthorn, roses, honeysuckle, and other plants, which can grow up a garden trellis.

While some climbers simply need a little helping hand to grow upwards, in the form of garden wire or string fixed to a wall or fence, you can also buy a pre-made trellis, and your flowers separately to then weave them together for your very own IRL flower wall.

Shoppers can choose to cover the entire wall, or get a little creative with patterns, routes, and even fitting plant pots to the space, should you wish.

Our top pick: Lattice Wooden Garden Planter, £33.34, Argos

Cottage core

For those who love being outdoors, it may be time to give your external space a revamp, ditch modern look in favour of cottage core, which can easily be achieved in a number of ways.

Swap your decking, or concrete garden paths, for a pebbled path, opt for quaint vintage-looking benches for two, invest in a sun dial, or even plant wild flowers, such as bluebells and forget-me-nots along the borders, opt for natural stone paths, and accessorise with old fashioned watering cans to plant shrubs instead of Mediterranean-inspired ceramic pots.

Our top pick: Ascalon Design Antique Blue Vintage Bench, £199.99, Robert Dyas

