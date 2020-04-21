Inside Joe Wicks' beautiful kitchen – and everything you need to recreate it Featuring The Body Coach kitchenware, Le Creuset accessories and handy kilner jars

Joe Wicks aka The Body Coach has been helping us all through lockdown with both his virtual PE classes and his endless recipe inspiration. What you might not have considered though, is how his handy kitchenware hacks could help you a) create his recipes, and b) make your kitchen look seriously stylish. Here, we've found the best buys on the high street that'll do all that and won't break the bank. Thanks, Joe.

Joe Wicks kitchenware

Joe Wicks has his very own kitchenware collection, complete with baking trays, pans, pots – the lot. Being the culinary King, it's only natural that they offer the best performance they can and so each piece features easy release non-stick materials, while they're all very affordable. Like much of the nation, Joe has been trying his hand at baking during lockdown, and this loaf tin - perfect for bread and cakes - is available at Wayfair for just £8.87.

Loaf tin, £8.87, Wayfair

Condiment storage

A post of Joe's stir-fry recipe revealed that he has a selection of condiment storage devices behind his hob. There's a clip-top kilner jar which Joe uses to store chia seeds but could be used for any dry stuff including sugar, flour, rice or lentils, and we've found Joe's exact buy for £5.50 at Amazon.

Kilner jar, £5.50, Amazon

Joe also has copper metallic salt and pepper grinders. The set is available from Amazon for £13.99, and comes with an adjustable grinder.

Salt and pepper grinders, £13.99, Amazon

At the end, Joe has a blue and white butter dish from Le Creuset. At £31 it'll last you forever, while the stoneware design means it can go from microwave to fridge and will also keep butter cooler for longer.

Butter dish, £31, Le Creuset

Fruit basket

Last but not least, Joe stores his fruit in a copper metallic fruit basket, and we've found a similar style from Amazon for just £8.39.

Fruit basket, £8.39, Amazon

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

