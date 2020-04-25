Ben Shephard shares glimpse into breathtaking family kitchen

We all know Ben Shephard has an enviable garden, but he also has a kitchen he can be proud of. The Good Morning Britain host shared a glimpse into his family life on Saturday, while inadvertently giving fans a tour of his stunning kitchen. Ben was busy helping son Jack and wife Annie make lemon sorbet with their new ice-cream maker, but we have to admit, we were far more interested in his surroundings.

Ben Shephard's kitchen window overlooks his gorgeous garden

Ben's open-plan kitchen features a wooden island in the middle of the room with a marble top, in fact, all the worktops appear to have been finished off with a marble effect. The room is lined with modern grey cabinets offset by dark wooden flooring and walls. There are white shutter blinds at the windows and a white side door leading out into his aforementioned garden.

Ben Shephard has an open-plan kitchen

He even has a very impressive AGA range cooker placed next to a royal blue cabinet to add a pop of colour to the room. Also in the clips, fans get a peek at his Victorian double sink and a huge double fridge-freezer, which is covered in artwork by his two sons, Jack and Sam, and what appears to be a weekly schedule.

Ben features his kids' artwork on the fridge

Ben has previously given fans a look into his living room, which can briefly be seen in one of the clips on his Instagram Stories. The lounge – which has an open-plan layout with the kitchen and a dining room – has a stylish blue colour scheme, with mustard accents and a mirrored cabinet to complement the navy hues. Ben and his wife have a wooden coffee table at the centre of the room topped with books and candles, while the television is mounted on the wall above the fireplace.

