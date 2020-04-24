The Countess of Wessex shares a look in her beautiful kitchen at Bagshot Park Prince Edward and Sophie live at Bagshot Park with their two children

The Countess of Wessex has given royal fans a rare look inside the family home, Bagshot Park, in a new video shared on the royal family's social media accounts. Sophie joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance, for whom she is Patron, from the kitchen of her royal residence earlier this week.

The mother-of-two sat in a corner of her kitchen, alongside open shelving with a telephone and selection of vases and ornaments on display. The family appear to have a classic dark navy fitted kitchen, with glass-fronted cabinets behind the Countess showing some of their fine china including an assortment of teapots and teacups and saucers on glass shelving. When the camera moved around slightly viewers got another glimpse at the room, which appears to have more open shelving, with glass jars to display food and cooking ingredients.

"The Countess of Wessex joined a video call with Thames Valley Air Ambulance this week, where she thanked crew members who have been redeployed to help their NHS colleagues working on the frontline," the caption read.

The post marks the third time Sophie has shared a rare peek at Bagshot Park in recent weeks; when the Countess, Prince Edward and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn joined the clap for carers in March we got a look at the exterior of their home. Meanwhile, the Countess also recorded a video sharing tips and resources for homeschooling from within an office, with a bookcase filled with books and games visible behind her.

The couple has lived at Bagshot Park for over 20 years. The Grade-II listed building is set within 51 acres of land, offering the family plenty of space to explore and spend time outdoors while social distancing during the coronavirus lockdown. It is also located just 11 miles away from Windsor, where the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh are currently self-isolating, making it ideally placed for family get-togethers when the social distancing measures are eventually lifted.

