Peter Andre took to Instagram on Tuesday to treat his followers to a mini tour around his gorgeous open-plan living and dining room, and the father-of-four certainly has good taste! In the video, Peter revealed that his large kitchen opens out onto a chicly decorated living space. The kitchen itself features pristine, white tiles and the centerpiece is a navy blue island, which is also topped with matching tiles and surrounded by chic black chairs. The surrounding countertops are a sleek shade of grey.

As Peter panned the camera, the doting dad showed off his spacious living area, which also has the same white tiles, sophisticatedly contrasted with a grey, fluffy rug. Also in view were big grey sofas plumped with matching grey and black cushions and a glass coffee table. On the wall is a big flat-screen TV.

Peter is currently self-isolating in his Surrey home with wife Emily MacDonagh and his four children, Amelia and Theo, who he shares with Emily, and Princess and Junior, from his previous marriage to Katie Price.

Aside from the gorgeous kitchen and living area, the family's home also features a playroom for the younger children, complete with coloured foam tiles on the floor, and toys including a miniature car, dolls' cot and a pushchair lining one wall.

Peter and Emily can also watch movies together in their own home cinema when they have the time. The room has a huge screen on one wall, with a black coffee table and sofas for the family to relax on.

And then there's the huge, sunny garden. Decked out with chic outdoor furniture, the outdoor space also features a fire pit and even a playhouse for the kids. Oh, and did we mention the jacuzzi?

