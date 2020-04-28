Peter Andre had a mixed day in the kitchen on Monday - while his homemade lunch appeared to be a huge success, he was not so lucky with his dinner attempt. The 47-year-old shared a video of his kitchen shortly after knocking over his glass container of what appears to be couscous or quinoa, which proceeded to spill all over the side and the floor. It happens to all of us, Peter!

Peter shared a video of his messy kitchen on his Instagram Stories

"The usual disaster," he captioned the video as he showed off the messy floor and laughed with his daughter Princess about the mishap. "Oh, Bist! Look what I've done!" he could be heard saying to his daughter, who jokingly replied: "So unlucky. Can I eat it?" The 12-year-old motioned with her hands to scoop up the pile of food, which was met by a firm "No!" from her dad. Considering the grains were surrounded by tomato passata and several tinned goods, we can't help but wonder what dish he was trying to cook!

MORE: Inside Peter Andre's two incredible houses in Surrey and Cyprus

Peter went on to reveal that he had successfully made pizzas for lunch, sharing a video of them cooking in the oven. "Earlier in the day. While momma was at work," he wrote. However, he was quick to reveal his cooking efforts came at a price - the kitchen was very untidy! Panning the camera around the room, he showed off the large island unit of their Surrey home was covered in fresh fruit and unopened packets of biscuits and crisps, while the vacuum was still in the corner of the room where Peter had clearly tidied up his earlier disaster. Although his son Junior was happily ignoring the problem as he listened to Eminem, the Mysterious Girl singer said he would need to do a spot of cleaning before his wife Emily MacDonagh returned from work.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre in 90 seconds

Emily - who has been a doctor for five years - is currently working on the NHS frontline amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Writing for The Sun, the 30-year-old explained the longer shifts means she can't always see her children every day. "I often shower straight after getting home, before I see the kids. I can return quite late so usually they are in bed, or on their way," she wrote. "I catch up with Pete over dinner, then a cup of tea on the sofa and it's back to bed!" Here's hoping Peter had something delicious for Emily to eat when she returned home.

READ: John Torode's bread and butter muffins are the perfect homeschooling breakfast