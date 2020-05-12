Katya Jones shows off seriously quirky coffee table – and we want one! The Strictly star's table was seen on Instagram

Katya Jones took to Instagram on Tuesday to celebrate her birthday by dancing around her stylish living room, and in the background of her video, a fabulous white trunk could be seen – and it’s like something out of a swashbuckling tale! Used as a coffee table, pink and white flowers and a chunky candle could be seen on top of the trunk, which also featured black detailing and was adorned with gold padlocks.

WATCH: Karen Hauer and Katya Jones reveal gorgeous retro living rooms in Strictly challenge

The Strictly star turned 31 this week, and has shared many sweet posts sent to her by loved ones on Instagram. What's more, Katya's ex-husband Neil Jones marked her big day with a sweet message, taking to social media to share a video of the pair dancing together. The redhead added: "Happy Birthday @mrs_katjones you will always be my favourite dancing partner and that’s just because you are as mad as me. Never change."

Katya's home could be seen on Instagram

Neil himself celebrated a birthday recently, turning 38 last week. Needless to say, Katya took to Instagram to wish him well, sharing two photos of her ex, with one showing him posing alone on a bench, and the second capturing the former couple together. In her caption, Katya wrote: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THIS TOP LAD!!! May creative juices always flow, may the dreams progressively grow, may Liverpool stay top crew, may the forth be with you! Much love."

Katya and Neil were married in August 2013, and announced their separation just last year, but have remained close friends. What’s more, in April, Katya shared a sweet snapshot showing her FaceTiming her ex and their dog, Crumbles. "Hello @miss_crumblejones. Look at her," she wrote across the image, adding several red heart emojis too. The picture showed their pet dog's full face, but Neil's unmistakable red hair could be spotted in the corner of the snap.

