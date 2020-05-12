Catherine Zeta-Jones poses for glamorous selfie inside her marble bathroom The Chicago actress is isolating in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a glamorous selfie from inside one of her ten bathrooms at her home in New York this week, and she's given us major interior goals! Features in the spacious area included a marble sink with gold taps and a matching fireplace. Artwork filled the room, which also boasted high ceilings. As ever, Catherine looked stylish in the photo, dressed in a red silk dressing gown. During the lockdown, the Hollywood star has been giving fans several glimpses inside her house, and has also shared pictures of some of her other bathrooms – which are all decorated differently, including a gothic all-black design.

Catherine Zeta-Jones posed for a selfie inside her marble bathroom

The mother-of-two lives in a ten-bedroom Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of New York, with husband Michael Douglas and their teenage children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17. Their home boasts beautiful views of the Hudson river and has a sprawling garden, complete with an outdoor kitchen. The property features an indoor swimming pool, a library, a gym, and a games room, where Catherine has been spending a lot of time in learning pool during the lockdown.

The Hollywood star also has a gothic black bathroom in her New York mansion

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As expected, the house is filled with artwork and stylish interior touches, many of which are from the star's own interior collection, Casa Zeta-Jones. Catherine recently admitted she was incredibly protective of the paintings after sharing footage on Instagram of Carys doing a handstand in the living room, and accidentally knocking a large piece of art hanging on the wall. The actress could be heard gasping as she looked on, and captioned the footage: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

While in quarantine, the family have been enjoying spending quality time together and even celebrated Carys' 17th birthday. The teenager had a wonderful day despite having to stay at home and was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake covered in fresh fruit and wildflowers from a local bakery. They also marked Mother's Day on Sunday, and Michael, Carys, and Dylan all posted sweet tributes to Catherine on Instagram. The Darling Buds of May star also received a heartfelt message from her stepson Cameron, who shared a lovely photo of Catherine with his daughter Lua, and wrote: "Happy mum's day Catherine. Here's to the best stepmum, friend, and mother to my siblings a chap could ask for. Love you."

