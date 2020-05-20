Nicole Kidman has been making the most of lockdown and has been getting creative with her free time. Most recently, The Undoing star took to Instagram to share pictures from an impromptu photoshoot inside her incredible garden at her Nashville home. In the snapshots, the Hollywood star looked fresh-faced and wore a brimmed hat as she posed with fresh flowers picked from her rose garden. The garden goes back for miles and features a patio and fenced area for maximum privacy. Fans were quick to comment on the stunning pictures, with one writing: "Wow these are beautiful, you are beautiful," while another wrote: "So beautiful, and glowing!" A third added: "So beautiful. What a breeze of fresh air you are."

Nicole Kidman posed with fresh flowers in her stunning garden

The Others star is isolating with husband Keith Urban and their daughters, Sunday, 13, and 11-year-old Faith. And while she is having a lovely time with her family, Nicole's time in lockdown hasn't been completely stress-free. Over the weekend, the actress was pictured wearing a moon boot, and Keith has since revealed that his wife broke her ankle while running around their neighbourhood. Talking to The Project, the country singer said: "Five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle."

The Hollywood star is recovering after breaking her ankle

Keith continued: "So she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it, but her spirits have been amazing I've got to say. She has been handling it way better than I would have." Despite her injury, Nicole accompanied her husband over the weekend as he performed a socially distant concert, named Urban Underground, in a car park for over 200 healthcare workers, who watched the performance from the safety of their cars. Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Keith has been doing his bit to help entertain his fans and has been putting on weekly shows from his home music studio, which have been live-streamed on Instagram.

Nicole with daughters Sunday and Faith

Like every other family, Keith and Nicole are enjoying spending quality time with their daughters during the lockdown. Keith recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about their time in isolation and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he explained. Nicole also shared a photo of herself reading an Italian book last week, revealing that she's currently learning the language.

