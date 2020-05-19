Kate Middleton and Prince William supported by Victoria Beckham in sweetest way The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are good friends with the Beckhams

During the lockdown, everyone is supporting each other, and on Tuesday night, Victoria Beckham used her platform to shine a light on the good work that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are doing. The former Spice Girl took to Instagram to repost mental health charity Heads Together's page, and praised the work that they are doing during the pandemic. David Beckham's wife wrote: "It's mental health awareness week and there's never been a more important time to be there for one another. @Kensingtonroyal @heads_together work together with incredible charities who offer a range of support services and advice for people going through ha difficult time. Swipe up to discover more."

Victoria Beckham showed her support for Kate Middleton and Prince William's charity, Heads Together

Prince William and Kate are doing some incredible work during the lockdown and on Monday they shared a video of themselves, along with Harry Kane, Anthony Joshua, Dua Lipa and David Tennant, to help spread the message that people don't have to feel alone, no matter how isolated they may be feeling. The minute-long message produced by Radiocentre and Heads Together was broadcast simultaneously across every radio station in the UK on Monday 18 May at 10:59am, including national and local for the first time.

The Cambridges set up Heads Together with Prince Harry in 2017

In the clip, which was later shared on the Heads Together Instagram page, William said: "We’re all connected. And sometimes just talking about how you're feeling can make a big difference. So right now, let's join together across the UK and reach out to someone." Kate added: "If you’re struggling, it’s important to talk about it. Or if someone you know is acting differently, it’s OK to ask how they are. Use this moment to send a message."

During Mental Health Awareness Week, Heads Together will be championing the work of its eight charity partners, who have decades of experience in tackling the stigma around mental health in the UK – including The Anna Freud Centre, Best Beginnings, CALM, Contact, Mind, Place2Be, The Mix and Young Minds. The charity was set up by Prince William, Kate and Prince Harry in 2017, and the royals have since been encouraging people to be more open about their feelings, while also talking publicly about their own mental health struggles.

