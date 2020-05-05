Nicole Kidman has given fans major envy after posting a photo of her beautiful garden at home in Nashville. The Undoing star shared a glimpse inside the sprawling outside space on her Instagram account this week and it has the most beautiful bed of pink roses. The Hollywood star has been spending a lot of time outdoors during the lockdown with her husband Keith Urban and their daughters Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine. Keith recently spoke about his family's time in isolation during an interview with Entertainment Tonight and said that they were getting out in their backyard a lot, as well as playing music and playing card games. "It's early days, still, in a lot of ways, but it's been a very vibrant house," he said.

Nicole Kidman shared a look inside her beautiful garden

The Others actress had been used to travelling around the world for work on a regular basis prior to the coronavirus pandemic and is finding it nice having her family in the same place for a long period of time. Keith and Nicole split their time between the United States and the UK, where they have a home in London. The musician opened up about their routine in an interview with The Times, admitting that no day is the same. "We live in different places – between Nashville and London – so we're just used to not having a particular structure. It's based on whether Nic's working, whether I'm working," he said.

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian praised for teaching Penelope a valuable lesson

The Others actress with her daughters Sunday and Faith

Nicole and Keith's children are their main priority and while they are constantly busy with work, they make sure that one of them is always around for Sunday and Faith. In a recent interview with WSJ. Magazine, The Hours actress said: "We have a system worked out to keep the family together. When Keith's not touring, it's much easier. He'll be on tour next year and then I just don't work as much. Literally – it will become imbalance and we will change it."

READ: Jennifer Lopez shares photo with entire family for emotional reason

Sunday and Faith look like they are following in their parents' footsteps as performers too. While chatting to WSJ. Magazine, the mum-of-four touched upon her youngest daughters' acting credentials, which have seen them have small parts in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and Big Little Lies. "They are kind of unusual in that they watch the filming, they are in the films. They have a great work ethic," she said. When asked what she would say if one of her daughters wanted to be actors when they grow up, the doting mum said: "I'd get out of their way."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.