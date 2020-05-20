Katy Perry has the most beautiful home in Los Angeles, where she is relaxing during lockdown ahead of welcoming her baby daughter. And this week, the singer took to Instagram to share footage from inside the property. In the video, Katy's friend co-worker friend was sitting in her open-plan living room showing her photos that she had developed of the American Idol contestants, and revealed that the printers had duplicated the picture of winner I Am Sam, way before she was announced as the champion. The spacious room featured a seating area with lilac armchairs and a wall-mounted TV, as well as a wall-to-ceiling glass cabinet.

The Roar hitmaker is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom. The singer recently opened up about the difficulties she's experiencing being pregnant while in lockdown and admitted to feeling emotional a lot of the time. Talking to Capital Breakfast ahead of starring in Saturday's The Best of Capital's Summertime Ball with Barclaycard, the mum-to-be revealed when asked about whether she had swollen feet: "Yeah well my feet haven't gotten swollen yet but I cry, yes. I have put myself in my parked car outside my house many times and locked the doors." Host Roman Kemp then asked the star: "What, you just sit in the locked car?" to which she replied: "Yeah I do because I need my space, Roman."

Katy also admitted that she was finding it hard knowing how to handle her cravings while in quarantine. "Everyone talks about cravings when you're pregnant and for me, I think about cravings but I also think about 'do I want to risk my life getting that craving' so it's all like really intense thoughts that are supposed to be light and bright and you're like arghh. You know, there's so many levels of uncertainty and it's really a one day at a time type of thing."

Katy is expecting her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom

Katy and Orlando's baby will be a little sister for the Pirates of the Caribbean star's nine-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex Miranda Kerr. The celebrity couple shared a sweet gender reveal video with fans on social media last month, which saw Orlando's face covered in pink icing as they found out the news in their garden.

