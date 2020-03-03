Stacey Solomon divides fans with fridge photo – and her organisation skills might shock you The Loose Women star showed off her fridge on Instagram

Stacey Solomon has become known for her nifty home hacks, from crisp hangers to rotating condiment holders, but her incredibly organised kitchen fridge takes the biscuit. The Loose Women star gave fans a glimpse inside her refrigerator on Tuesday, and they were left in awe. The mum-of-three took to Instagram to reveal that she pre-prepares her kids' meals during the school week to help the busy days run smoothly. Everything in the 30-year-old's fridge had been organised into plastic containers, including one named "Dairy" and other labelled "Eggs". There were also transparent tubs labelled by day.

However, while some fans loved her organisation skills, others were less impressed. One fan wrote: "Really wish @StaceySolomon could come organise my kitchen cupboards for me," however another added: "Put. The. Label. Maker. Down."

Stacey showed off her fridge on Instagram

Earlier in February, Stacey unveiled an innovative shoe tidying hack, posting an image of her shoes in the corner of one room which she then rearranged into three tidy rows hanging from rods. "Sometimes you just need to take a moment to do something you love and take your mind off of the world,” she wrote. In the ‘after’ photo, she said: "Feel much better. Tension rods make me happy."

Stacey's home hacks are impressive

In January, Stacey's crisp hanging hack went viral. The doting mum's secret? Hanging up crisp packets on little hangers inside her kitchen cabinets. Alongside a photo of her home hack, Stacey wrote: "I'm sorry if no one wants to see this, but this is exactly what I'm doing right here right now and so this is all I have as content for you guys. Got to stay true to yourself."