6 signs Brooklyn Beckham is ready to marry Nicola Peltz They’ve been together for five months

Brooklyn Beckham and model-cum-actress girlfriend Nicola Peltz have been dating for approximately five months, and rumour has it that Brooklyn’s mum Victoria Beckham has been planning a wedding for the couple. It’s no secret that they’re in love – questions would be asked if we didn’t see them kissing at least once a week – but dig deeper and you’ll see there’s a lot more working in favour of a happy ending for the pair.

His parents got engaged after six months

David proposed to Victoria just six months after they started dating. At this point, David was 22 and Victoria was 23, which is only a few years older than 20-year-old Brooklyn. It’s only natural to look to your parents for guidance, so this is surely something that will have crossed Brooklyn’s mind.

He shares plenty of loved-up Instagram photos

PDA comes in droves from Brooklyn and Nicola, and Brooklyn’s captions only serve to further prove his commitment to her. In a recent Instagram Story, he revealed a selfie of the couple and wrote: “@nicolaannepeltz Love of my life.”

Nicola has met David and Victoria

Brooklyn took Nicola to meet his parents David and Victoria at their home in the Cotswolds. This suggests that Nicola would have also stayed in the family home during the trip, which is a big step in our eyes.

Brooklyn met Nicola’s parents one month after dating

Brooklyn and Nicola went public in November, and Brooklyn met Nicola’s parents one month later in December. He reportedly got on well with her family, and they even went on to party together.

He seems happier than he was with his ex

Brooklyn dated 22-year-old model Hana Cross for nine months before splitting in August 2019 (two months before Brooklyn started dating Nicola). Though the pair weren’t even together for a year, Brooklyn and Hana were in more public rows than we could keep count of. In comparison, Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationship has been pretty smooth-sailing.

They celebrated the new year together

Brooklyn and Nicola did what all happy couples do together and saw the new year in with a kiss. Brooklyn even invited her to his family home in the Cotswolds for the occasion.

