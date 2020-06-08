Mrs Hinch's huge Poundshop haul proves you can clean your entire house for just £40 Mrs Hinch has been buying her cleaning products from Poundshop

Taking to Instagram to share her latest #HinchHaul, cleaning sensation Sophie Hinchliffe revealed that she's been buying the majority of her cleaning products and homeware from Poundshop during lockdown. And the best part? Her huge box of bargain buys came to just £40. Among her recent purchases were pineapple-shaped ice cube moulds, bath bombs, cleaning sprays and cloths, face masks, a cocktail tankard growing set and birthday presents for her 11-month-old son, Ronnie.

Mrs Hinch revealed what she'd bought from Poundshop on Instagram

Sharing a video as she unpacked her latest delivery, Mrs Hinch wrote: "Ok, so let's see what I bought from @onlinepoundshop guys. I spent around £40 but it was a few days ago when I put my order in so I can't actually remember what I bought myself, so this will be interesting." Inspiring her 3.4million Instagram followers - dubbed the Hinch Army - not long after sharing the video of her delivery, the Poundshop website had crashed all together with orders. Reacting to the news, Mrs Hinch explained:

"Apparently we crashed their website guys, so there was a slight delay but you can get back on there now I think! Some things never change, Hinchers crashing websites since 2018 - love you lot! And no this is not an AD in any way guys, I just love the pound shop and didn't even know they delivered if I'm honest!"

Mrs Hinch showed off her Poundshop cleaning products and homeware

Keeping busy during lockdown, the influencer has been sharing plenty of cleaning tips, and on Thursday she revealed a game-changing hack for cleaning jewellery, using just two ingredients - white vinegar and bicarbonate of soda.

"Quickly popping my jewellery in a bicarb bath for a clean," she captioned her first video. She went on to share the exact measurements and timings: "Mixture of ½ cup white vinegar and 2 tablespoons of bicarb for two to three hours." Next, all you need to do is, "Rinse them under cold water and dry thoroughly with a soft cloth." The concoction should start to fizz, hence why Mrs Hinch covered her bowl with a cloth, and the results speak for themselves. She shared a before and after photo of two rings and two brooches after they had received their treatment, and it's safe to say they look as good as new.

