Mrs Hinch aka Sophie Hinchliffe has made a name for herself as the Queen of all things cleaning thanks to her innovative hacks and tricks for keeping a tidy home, and yesterday she shared a revelatory method for sprucing up your hoover because, we're sure you'll agree, there's nothing more confusing than trying to rid dirt out of an area that's sole purpose is to carry dirt.

SEE: Mrs Hinch's must-have garden buys during lockdown

Mrs Hinch revealed the waste product from her hoover after cleaning

Mrs Hinch took to Instagram to talk her followers through the process that she uses for her Shark DuoClean vacuum. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown:

1. Empty the dust cup into the bin.

MORE: 14 of Mrs HInch's favourite cleaning products for the ultimate deep clean

2. The pre motor filter comes next, and should be tackled once a month. "Remove cover lid and slide off the foam filter," says Mrs Hinch. "Rinse both with warm water (do not use soap, lukewarm water only). Allow filters to air dry completely before returning them into the vacuum".

Mrs Hinch often shows off her spotless carpets on Instagram

3. Use a "slightly damp cloth" to wipe everything down. Mrs Hinch recommends using a "sonic scrubber" on "hard to reach places".

4. Now comes the brush roll. "Slide both release buttons and lift off the cover," Mrs Hinch advises. "Remove any string, hair or debris."

5. Step five is to "run your scissors along the guide on the brushroll." She opted for a pair of nail scissors, which we imagine allows you to get into all the nooks and crannies.

6. Here, it's time to "wash the soft roller, using only water, and dry completely before reinserting."

7. Last but not least, finish off by replacing the brush cover and "checking the vacuum wand for blockages."

As Mrs Hinch revealed the waste product she had removed from her hoover, she said, "I'm so excited right now I feel like I have a brand new hoover. I hope this helped guys, it helped me."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.