Kourtney Kardashian has made sure her children understand the importance of preventing the coronavirus spread, so much so that her son Reign, five, has taken it to another level! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the sweetest photo of a sign her little boy had made to put inside the bathroom, which read: "Remember to wash your hands." The proud mum-of-three posted the picture on her Instagram account, including some photos of her washing her hands in the stylish room. Features in Kourtney's bathroom include a wood-panelled ceiling and a rustic mirror. There are also wood panels on the walls, giving the bathroom a homely feel.

The Poosh founder lives in Calabasas with her three children – Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and Reign. Her mansion features everything from an outdoor pool to a games room, as well as a custom-built playhouse in the garden which has a no-technology rule. Kourtney tends to not share many photos of her home on social media, but last week she posted a picture from inside Reign's bedroom, which features everything from a house-shaped bed to a giant giraffe, as well as a separate open-plan games area.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's son Reign made a sign for the bathroom

Kourtney shares her kids with ex Scott Disick, and the former couple live nearby. While the 41-year-old has been on her family's reality show for over a decade, she is the most private out of her siblings, especially when it comes to her home life. Kourtney admitted in an interview in 2019 that she is hoping that Mason, Penelope and Reign will not follow in their parents' footsteps and instead choose different careers outside of the spotlight. Speaking on The Real Daytime, she said of her children starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

During the lockdown, their kids have split their time between their mum and dad's homes, even enjoying time at Scott's beach house in Malibu. Kourtney and Scott previously opened up about their experiences co-parenting during a discussion on Poosh's website. The mother-of-three said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

