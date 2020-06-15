Dermot O'Leary's pregnant wife has given fans a rare glimpse inside the couple's house, sharing a snapshot showing the couple hard at work in their home office. Dee Koppang uploaded the picture on her Instagram page, not only giving her delighted followers a look at her blossoming baby bump, but also their stylish work space. The table in the centre of the room is certainly cluttered, with no less than four laptops covering the surface. There is also a large white candle placed inside an open glass container, and a quirky centerpiece featuring three tea cups stacked up under a glass case. Hanging over the work space, meanwhile, is a large lighting fixture in metal and glass.

Dee Koppang shared a glimpse inside the couple's home office

In the background, a display cabinet is visible, containing some of the couple's glassware as well as two additional candles. On the other side of the room is a set of drawers in dark wood, contrasting with the lighter wooden floor boards, with a statement leopard lamp placed on top, featuring an orange and red lampshade. Two large green plants add a further injection of colour.

Dee, 41, and Dermot, 47, live in their London home with their pet cats - but they will soon be joined by a brand new house mate! In February, the couple – who have been together for 17 years and married since 2012 – confirmed they are expecting their first child together. "We're pleased to announce that we're expecting a little Koppang O'Leary...," they wrote on Instagram. They also shared a snap of a floral wreath surrounding a message, which read: "Koppang O'Leary productions presents 'New Arrival' coming soon."

Dee and Dermot are expecting their first baby together

However, Dee revealed their struggle to get pregnant, describing the journey as a "rocky road". In a heartfelt Instagram post, the expectant mother wrote: "Just wanted to say thank you so so much for all the lovely messages about our news...It's been a rocky road to get here, so I wanted to send lots of love to any of you who are on that journey. Hang on in there. Sending love."