Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams were lapping up the Los Angeles sunshine on Monday, and the Loose Women star even shared a photo of the Angels singer reclining in the large swimming pool of their California home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Robbie Williams serenades wife Ayda Williams

In Ayda's snap, the bright blue, tiled bottom of the family's pool could be seen, and among the blue tiles were beautiful yellow ones that formed the shape of the sun. It's not every day you see a pool that doubles up as a work of art!

MORE: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field detail their kids' lockdown routine – including baby Beau's

Ayda shared a photo of the pool on Instagram

MORE: Ayda Field's sweet reunion with mum Gwen as she continues to battle cancer

Fans were taken aback by the Williams' artistic pool, and many took to the comment section of the mother-of-four's post to say so. "Wow, such a nice pool! Enjoy the sun all six of you!" wrote one, with another adding: "Love the sun mosaic." A third gushed: "J'adore le fond de votre piscine," which translates to: "I love the bottom of your pool."

But bathing in the sunshine wasn't all that Ayda got up to over the weekend. The TV star also reunited with her mother Gwen on Saturday afternoon, and even shared the sweet moment on her Instagram. "Socially distant visit with my mommy..." she wrote alongside a picture of her mother sitting outside in their garden whilst wearing a protective mask and gloves.

Robbie's wife then posted an image showing her giving her mother a much-needed haircut ahead of her next chemotherapy session. "Visits in the garden with my mother are rare since her cancer diagnosis and Covid 19, but I treasure every moment. Mum hadn't had a hair cut or color in 6 months...she decided that for this week's chemo session, she wanted to feel good. So, I decided to give my hair cutting skills a go. Split ends gone and a whole lot of mother daughter love," she wrote.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.