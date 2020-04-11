Ayda Field's garden looks like a fairytale oasis thanks to this simple detail The Loose Women star shared a photo of her garden

Ayda Field shared a photo of the back garden of her and husband Robbie Williams' Los Angeles home, and it's a dreamy mecca. The mother-of-four took to Instagram on Friday evening to upload a stunning snap showcasing her chic eye for detail. The garden could be seen at dusk, and it featured winding paths, neatly trimmed bushes and lush, green grass. What's more, small trees lined the outdoor space, and hanging from them were circular lights that gave the space the feel of a tropical oasis.

WATCH: Ayda Field and her children pull an April Fool's prank on Robbie Williams

Ayda and Robbie live in the beautiful property with their four children, Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, whose arrival was announced on Valentine's Day, and the children clearly have plenty of outdoor space to play in.

Ayda has created an oasis in the back garden

This isn't the first time that the doting mum has shown off the stunning garden of her Los Angeles home. In March, Ayda once again took to Instagram to share a snap of her children eating dinner outdoors, and the image was truly breath-taking. In the foreground, a large, wooden outdoor table could be seen placed on gravel, around which three of her children sat. In the background, the family's sprawling garden was visible, as was an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles.

Ayda and Robbie own a home in the UK and two in the US, but have chosen to ride out the current coronavirus pandemic in their Los Angeles pad. Not only does the couple often share glimpses inside their stunning abode, but Ayda's Loose Women co-star Nadia Sawalha also gave further insight into the family’s US home after her visit there at the end of April 2018, revealing that they have their own housekeeping staff and a chef, as well as a larder (which Nadia said she couldn't resist going into), and an outdoor swimming pool. Not a bad place to be holed up in!

