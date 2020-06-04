Ayda Field and her husband Robbie Williams have the most beautiful outdoor meditation space in the garden of their Los Angeles mansion. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the doting mum shared a series of photos of herself and Robbie meditating outside, revealing that they have had a tranquil wooden platform built for them to practice mindfulness.

The structure appears to look out over their home's stunning garden, and it seems as though even pet pooch Poupette is a fan of the relaxing space. In the images, the wooden platform is surrounded by gorgeous California shrubbery, and the setting sun makes for a truly idyllic evening. "Sunset meditation," Ayda wrote alongside a snap of Robbie cradling the small white dog.

Ayda showed off the space on Instagram

The Loose Women star is spending the lockdown period on the other side of the Atlantic, in one of her and Robbie's two California homes. Ayda, Robbie, and their four children - Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, just three months - have spent plenty of time in their home's outdoor space recently, and both parents have shared numerous photos and videos of the family lapping up the California sunshine.

One memorable snap showed Robbie and Ayda's three eldest children eating dinner in the garden. In the foreground of the photograph, a large, wooden outdoor table could be seen placed on gravel, around which her children sat. What's more, the family's never-ending garden was visible, as was an incredible view of downtown Los Angeles.

The couple often share glimpses inside their stunning abode, too, but we're particularly obsessed with the garden, which also features winding paths, chic lanterns, and even a tennis court!

