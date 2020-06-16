Catherine Zeta-Jones has the most amazing garden at her home in New York, and during the lockdown the star has been enjoying spending time outside. Over the weekend, the Chicago actress shared an incredible photo from inside the spacious area, which features its own bridge and tunnel. There is also a rose garden and an outdoor summer house, as well as a spacious seating area where Michael Douglas and their daughter Carys have been pictured relaxing in over the past few weeks. The garden – which boasts views of the Hudson River - even attracts deer.

Last month, Catherine shared footage of her new puppy, Tyler, hilariously attempting to chase away the animals. The actress and her family live in a Georgian mansion in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan. As well as a spacious garden, Catherine and Michael's property also features a swimming pool, a fitness room, a wood-panelled library, and a games room, where the celebrity couple have been spending a lot of time playing pool. Each room in the house is filled with artwork, and Catherine is very protective of it! Recently, the Hollywood star was filming Carys doing a handstand but gasped from behind the camera when the teenager accidentally knocked a large painting, resulting in it nearly falling off the wall. The star posted the footage on Instagram, alongside the caption: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As well as investing in property, Catherine is also interested in interior design and even has her own homeware range, Casa Zeta-Jones, which she launched in 2017. The brand includes everything from bedding to bath towels and rugs, all with a nod to Catherine's timeless style.

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Catherine and Michael have enjoyed having their son Dylan at home with them. The 19-year-old moved back with his parents from his student halls at Brown University, where he is currently studying. While his parents are pleased to be spending more time with him, the same can't be said for his sister! Last month, the teenager shared footage of himself playing the bass and revealed that the 17-year-old was unimpressed with the sound while she was trying to do her homework.

