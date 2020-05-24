Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' extravagant music room at her New York mansion The Chicago actress is isolating with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has been making the most of her time in lockdown, and most recently the Chicago star took to Instagram to share footage of herself playing the piano inside her music room. In the footage, the mother-of-two was seen sitting at the piano, and behind her, opulent gold-framed mirrors were hanging up on the walls. In the video, Catherine was joined by her puppy, Taylor, who was more than enthusiastic about the star's musical abilities and kept barking in tune to the music. "My biggest fan, my dog when I play the piano," the star wrote alongside the clip.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine Zeta-Jones' puppy gives tour of the family's New York home

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a stunning music room inside her New York home

This isn't the first time that fans have been given a glimpse inside Catherine's stunning home. Over the past few weeks, the actress has shared a number of photos from the ten-bedroom property, including pictures from inside her games room – where she is learning to play pool, as well as her wood-panelled library and open-plan living room. The Darling Buds of May actress lives in Irvington, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan, with husband Michael Douglas and their two children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17.

MORE: Katie Holmes shares rare lockdown photo as she hangs out with daughter Suri

Catherine and husband Michael Douglas with their two children Dylan and Carys

While it is an uncertain time for everyone, Catherine and Michael have enjoyed having Dylan at home with them. The 19-year-old moved back with his parents from his student halls at Brown University, where he is currently studying. While his parents are pleased to be spending more time with him, the same can't be said for his sister! Last month, the teenager shared footage of himself playing the bass and revealed that the 17-year-old was unimpressed with the sound while she was trying to do her homework.

READ: Nicole Kidman's' daughters' lockdown routine revealed, as Keith Urban admits to homeschooling struggles

Catherine and Michael's children are already showing signs of following in their parents' footsteps, in particular Carys. The teenager has graced the front cover of magazines including Town & Country and Vanity Fair Spain alongside Catherine and has starred in a fashion campaign with her mum for Fendi, which was shot in Italy. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their trip together, with Carys saying: "We had so much fun. The team played music the whole time. Luckily enough, we have the same taste in music so we were listening to all classic rock and disco as we shot and were dancing between takes."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.