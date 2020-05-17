Catherine Zeta-Jones shares look inside monochrome living room – and it's so chic The Chicago actress lives in New York with husband Michael Douglas and their two children

Catherine Zeta-Jones has the most beautiful home to isolate in during lockdown and over the past few weeks the Chicago star has been giving fans a virtual tour inside some of the rooms on social media. Most recently, Michael Douglas' wife posted a picture from one of the several living rooms in the property, which has a black-and-white theme. The stylish area has a cream sofa and a black coffee table piled high with books and a vase of white roses for decoration, as well as a black-and-white rug on the floor. The Darling Buds of May actress posted the picture on Instagram over the weekend, revealing that her puppy, Taylor, had taken over the sofa.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a glimpse inside her monochrome living room

The actress lives in a gorgeous Georgian mansion in Irvington, New York, just 25 miles outside of Manhattan, with husband Michael and their two children, Dylan, 19, and Carys, 17. Their home boasts beautiful views of the Hudson river and has a sprawling garden, complete with an outdoor kitchen. The property features an indoor swimming pool, a library, a gym, and a games room, where Catherine has been spending a lot of time learning how to play pool during the lockdown. There are also ten bathrooms in the house, which are all themed differently, ranging from a gothic all-black design to a spa-like area complete with a roll-top bath.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate happy baby news

Michael Douglas sitting in another living room at the family's New York mansion

The family has a growing property portfolio, and have an apartment overlooking Central Park on New York's Central Park West, as well as a large family home in Catherine's hometown of Swansea, Wales. As expected, the house is filled with artwork and stylish interior touches, many of which are from the star's own interior collection, Casa Zeta-Jones. Catherine recently admitted she was incredibly protective of the paintings after sharing footage on Instagram of Carys doing a handstand in the living room, and accidentally knocking a large piece of art hanging on the wall. The actress could be heard gasping as she looked on, and captioned the footage: "When you are more concerned about your painting than your daughter's foot. You need to get a life."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Catherine entertains herself with a karaoke machine during lockdown

READ: Inside Victoria Beckham's incredible childhood bedroom

While in quarantine, the family have been enjoying spending quality time together and even celebrated Carys' 17th birthday. The teenager had a wonderful day despite having to stay at home and was treated to a show-stopping birthday cake covered in fresh fruit and wildflowers from a local bakery. Catherine has also been having fun acting out plays with her daughter, while Dylan has been practicing playing the bass.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.