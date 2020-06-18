Lisa Faulkner gives Mrs Hinch's bed sheet hack her seal of approval – and you'll love it too Lisa shared a sneak peek inside her and John Torode's bedroom

Mrs Hinch counts Eamonn Holmes, Rochelle Humes and Amanda Holden among her 3.5 million Instagram followers, and now it looks like Lisa Faulkner has become the latest member of the #HinchArmy. The actress-turned-chef revealed she had followed one of the cleaning influencer's hacks for getting her bed sheets free from creases on Thursday – and she was definitely impressed with the results.

"I think I've turned into Mrs Hinch, I'm really proud of myself. I had to change my bed and she puts water spray with Lenor in it so I've done it and put it on my bed sheets, and it's taken all of the creases out. I mean, they weren't really creased but look, look how lovely does that look? I'm super impressed with myself," Lisa said in a series of Instagram Stories showing off her freshly-made bed.

The results are certainly impressive, and offer a rare glimpse inside Lisa's bedroom with her husband John Torode. The couple have a plain white duvet cover and pillowcases, topped with a blue-and-white patterned bedspread and matching pillows, and their bed has a dark velvet headboard.

The cleaning hack Lisa appears to have tried is to water down fabric conditioner and spray it onto her bedding once it is freshly-washed and made. However, she may have been able to get similar results with a crease release spray.

Lisa Faulkner used one of Mrs Hinch's cleaning hacks to get her bedsheets crease-free

Lenor's Crease Release spray has become a cult-buy since it launched at B&M earlier this year, but other similar products include Ecozone Wrinkle Away, and The Laundress Crease Release spray, which are both available on Amazon.

Ecozone Wrinkle Away kit, £9.97, Amazon

The Laundress Crease Release, £8.20, Amazon

Will you be giving it a try like Lisa?

