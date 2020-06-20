Amanda Holden's enormous sofa doubles up as a luxury bed The Britain's Got Talent star showed off the furniture on Instagram

Amanda Holden is known for her quirky ways, and on Friday the Britain's Got Talent judge decided to dress up as none other than Anne Boleyn as she enjoyed a refreshing glass of gin in her beautiful London home.

But most impressive of all, was the large, navy-coloured sofa that could be seen in the background of Amanda's video, and the piece of furniture was so large, that it could easily double up as a bed!

WATCH: Amanda Holden dresses up as Anne Boleyn

The L-shaped settee extended out from the wall almost to the end of the patterned rug that it could be seen sitting on, making it absolutely huge in size. We can't think of anything better than curling up on the stylish piece of furniture to watch a movie on a Friday night!

Look at the size of that sofa!

This isn't the first time that the mother-of-two has shared a glimpse into her stunning living room, which is decorated with moody blue walls and wooden floors, along with a black and white geometric print rug.

The sofa matches the deep blue walls and is furnished with dark green and black patterned cushions. There's a glass coffee table on the rug in front of the sofa where Amanda keeps house plants. Elsewhere, there's also a collection of musical equipment: a drum, a large speaker system and two guitars. The room has large glass doors that open out on to Amanda's dining room.

Back in February, Amanda showed a different view of the room in a video with her personal trainer as they prepared for a session. Next to her blue sofa, she has the same style in cream which is positioned to create an L shape, and there is a small side table behind the two where Amanda keeps a large table lamp with a cream shade. The back wall of the room is taken up entirely with large glass doors which lead out to the garden.

