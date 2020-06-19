Amanda Holden causes a stir as she wears her most elaborate dress yet The 48-year-old wore a Tudor dress on Friday night

Amanda Holden celebrated the end of the week in the best possible way – with a gin and tonic. But the Britain's Got Talent star, who usually opts for figure hugging gowns and gorgeous jumpsuits, surprised fans when she showed off her Friday night attire – a Tudor dress!

Taking to Instagram to share a hilarious TikTok video, the TV star can be seen running towards her gin and tonic to Celine Dion's hit, My Heart Will Go On, whilst wearing a brown Tudor dress and matching headpiece. "It’s #Friday #gin time dressed as #anneboleyn for absolutely no reason!" she captioned the clip.

Fans were quick to react, with many finding her choice of clothing hilarious. "Do you just have these outfits randomly in your wardrobe?" one asked. Another wrote: "Hahahaha good one Amanda loving the costume of Anne Boleyn."

"And this is why you are one of my idols," a third fan remarked.

Amanda's latest TikTok video is one of many that the 49-year-old has shared with fans during lockdown. In the most recent video, which the star shared earlier this week, she could be seen zipping up her jacket to the exact beat of the song that was playing. Although the star's actions were perfectly in sync to the music, her fans couldn't help but get distracted with her stunning hallway decor.

Amanda's fans were big fans of her hallway

"Your house is lovely," wrote a fan. Another one was clearly impressed with the matching grey everywhere and wanting to replicate it, asked: "What's the colour and brand of the paint on the walls and woodwork - it's an exact match."

"I like your grey walls, looks really smart and modern," added a third follower.

Amanda, her husband Chris and their two daughters are currently-self-isolating in their Surrey house, which the couple bought in 2015 and recently renovated.